Home >Politics >News >Odisha Assembly to upgrade to e-Vidhan Sabha
A general view of Odisha Assembly building.

Odisha Assembly to upgrade to e-Vidhan Sabha

1 min read . 06:31 AM IST ANI

  • The Odisha Assembly will be upgraded to e-Vidhan Sabha after the winter session
  • E-Vidhan Sabha is a concept and under that concept, there will not be any hard file. Everything will be done online

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly is set to go paperless following the model of the e-Vidhan Sabha of Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro said on Tuesday.

The Odisha Assembly will be upgraded to e-Vidhan Sabha after the winter session.

"E-Vidhan Sabha is a concept and under that concept, there will not be any hard file. Everything will be done online. We visited Himachal Pradesh to see how the E-Vidhan Sabha is working there. The government will be able to save lakhs of rupees and even the paper," Patro told ANI.

Patro stated that through this process not only the trees will be saved but this is a fast process to get done with the Assembly works.

"We also have the facility of video conferencing facility inside and outside the assembly. We have provided each minister with a system or laptop. We will give training to the ministers as well. No paper will be required so it is an economical means of working," he added.

