Odisha Governor, wife hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

Odisha Governor, wife hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus1 min read . 01:03 PM IST
- Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19
- There are 12,930 active coronavirus cases in Odisha
New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today informed that Governor Ganeshi Lal and his wife Susheela Devi have been hospitalised after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
"Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Hon'ble Governor Odisha Prof Shri Ganeshi Lal ji after testing positive for #COVID19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health," Patnaik tweeted.
"Concerned to know that Hon'ble First Lady Smt Susheela Devi is hospitalised after testing positive for #COVID19. Wish her a speedy recovery and praying for her good health," he said in another tweet.
There are 12,930 active coronavirus cases in Odisha and the state's death toll is at 1,331, according to the Union Health Ministry.
With 45,230 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Monday.
With 496 new deaths, the cumulative toll in the country reached 1,22,607.
