The ongoing recovery by the Income Tax department in India's 'biggest' IT raids has raised political temperature as the BJP has launched an attack against the Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. The Rajya Sabha MP also came under the IT department's scanner in the matter.

So far, the agency has recovered around ₹290 crore of black money from the raid and the number is bound to rise as the counting of cash continues on Saturday. The IT sleuths began raiding properties linked with Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd on Thursday. It also raided premises associated with senior Congress leader Dhiraj Sahu.

The massive cash recovery also received PM Modi's attention, who in his social media post, vowed, “very penny will have to be returned, this is Modi's guarantee."

Also Read: Who will be the CMs of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh? BJP announces ‘Observers’. Details here

In response to the ongoing IT raids, the ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) welcomed the IT department's action and took a jibe at the Congress as well as the BJP.

"Jharkhand BJP leaders are saying the seized money belongs to Congress leaders. On the other hand, Congress leaders are saying it belongs to BJP leaders. Both are blaming the other. It seems like both BJP and Congress leaders had stashed their money with this businessman," it said.

Also Read: BJP to appoint new faces as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh chief ministers: Report

The connection of Congress leader with the tax raids received sharp criticism from the BJP, with many of its leaders targeting senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for the rampant corruption under the party's rule.

The BJP volunteers staged a protest against Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu at different places on Saturday. The party volunteers shouted slogans like “Rahul Gandhi chor hai" in front of the Congress headquarters in Delhi. They also demanded action against Sahu.