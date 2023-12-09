Odisha IT raids prompt political slugfest. BJP stages protest against Congress MP linked to 'biggest' cash haul
The ongoing IT raid in Odisha and Jharkhand at premises linked with Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd, has erupted huge political slugfest. The BJP on Saturday protested against Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, whose properties were also raided in the case
The ongoing recovery by the Income Tax department in India's 'biggest' IT raids has raised political temperature as the BJP has launched an attack against the Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. The Rajya Sabha MP also came under the IT department's scanner in the matter.
Won't be surprised if number goes up to ₹500 crore, says BJP MP
Targeting the grand old party in the matter, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday, asked about the source of "benami wealth" seized from the liquor traders. He also expressed concern about the recovery of such a large amount of black money in the raid.
"Some people from the states of Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand are reported to be related to this money. Where is the source of this benami wealth? What is the truth of the matter? Are some people of Odisha related to the seized black money?" Pradhan said in a post on X.
Launching an attack against the Congress, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, on Saturday, said that he won't be surprised if the number goes up to ₹500 crore. He said that the raid has been going on for the last three days, and the counting is still going on.
" ₹290 crore cash has been counted, 8 lockers are yet to open, and 10 rooms are yet to open. If this number goes upto ₹500 crores, I won't be surprised. ₹500 crores in cash only, then the property could be of ₹1000 crores...some documents are recovered. Congress has made the entire economy of this country hollow," he told ANI.
The Congress has tried to spread corruption from generation to generation. The amount of cash recovered from Dheeraj Sahu's premises is the highest among corrupt people so far. The counting is still going on, said Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday.
