The ongoing recovery by the Income Tax department in India's 'biggest' IT raids has raised political temperature as the BJP has launched an attack against the Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. The Rajya Sabha MP also came under the IT department's scanner in the matter.

So far, the agency has recovered around ₹290 crore of black money from the raid and the number is bound to rise as the counting of cash continues on Saturday. The IT sleuths began raiding properties linked with Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd on Thursday. It also raided premises associated with senior Congress leader Dhiraj Sahu.

The massive cash recovery also received PM Modi's attention, who in his social media post, vowed, "very penny will have to be returned, this is Modi's guarantee."

In response to the ongoing IT raids, the ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) welcomed the IT department's action and took a jibe at the Congress as well as the BJP.

"Jharkhand BJP leaders are saying the seized money belongs to Congress leaders. On the other hand, Congress leaders are saying it belongs to BJP leaders. Both are blaming the other. It seems like both BJP and Congress leaders had stashed their money with this businessman," it said.

The connection of Congress leader with the tax raids received sharp criticism from the BJP, with many of its leaders targeting senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for the rampant corruption under the party's rule.

The BJP volunteers staged a protest against Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu at different places on Saturday. The party volunteers shouted slogans like "Rahul Gandhi chor hai" in front of the Congress headquarters in Delhi. They also demanded action against Sahu.

Won't be surprised if number goes up to ₹ 500 crore, says BJP MP Targeting the grand old party in the matter, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday, asked about the source of "benami wealth" seized from the liquor traders. He also expressed concern about the recovery of such a large amount of black money in the raid.

"Some people from the states of Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand are reported to be related to this money. Where is the source of this benami wealth? What is the truth of the matter? Are some people of Odisha related to the seized black money?" Pradhan said in a post on X.

Launching an attack against the Congress, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, on Saturday, said that he won't be surprised if the number goes up to ₹500 crore. He said that the raid has been going on for the last three days, and the counting is still going on.

" ₹290 crore cash has been counted, 8 lockers are yet to open, and 10 rooms are yet to open. If this number goes upto ₹500 crores, I won't be surprised. ₹500 crores in cash only, then the property could be of ₹1000 crores...some documents are recovered. Congress has made the entire economy of this country hollow," he told ANI.

The Congress has tried to spread corruption from generation to generation. The amount of cash recovered from Dheeraj Sahu's premises is the highest among corrupt people so far. The counting is still going on, said Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday.

