This political party creates history by winning on all Zilla Parishad posts

Saraswarti Majhi, 23, has been selected as the youngest Zilla Parishad President. A BSc graduate, she will be spearheading the development activities in Rayagada district. 26-year-old Samari Tangul of Swabhiman Anchal has been selected as Zilla Parishad President in Malkangiri. Other women Zilla Parsihad presidents include Saraswati Majhi from the remote Kashipur block, Kumudini Nayak from remote Bamra block. A total of 21 women have been chosen as the Zilla Parishad presidents, which is 70% of the total seats, even though the women reservation is 50% statutorily. The larger districts of Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, and districts of undivided Koraput (except Nawrangpur) are headed by women Zilla Parishad presidents.