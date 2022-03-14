This political party creates history by winning on all Zilla Parishad posts

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
70% of presidents of these Panchayati raj institutions are women
15 of the 30 districts (50%) have zilla parishad president below the age of 40 years
Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has created history by forming Zilla Parishad in all 30 districts of the state. Interestingly, 70% of presidents of these Panchayati raj institutions are women. "For the first time in the history of Odisha, and probably across the country, a single party has formed Zilla Parishad (ZP) in all the districts in a state," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.
Saraswarti Majhi, 23, has been selected as the youngest Zilla Parishad President. A BSc graduate, she will be spearheading the development activities in Rayagada district. 26-year-old Samari Tangul of Swabhiman Anchal has been selected as Zilla Parishad President in Malkangiri. Other women Zilla Parsihad presidents include Saraswati Majhi from the remote Kashipur block, Kumudini Nayak from remote Bamra block. A total of 21 women have been chosen as the Zilla Parishad presidents, which is 70% of the total seats, even though the women reservation is 50% statutorily. The larger districts of Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, and districts of undivided Koraput (except Nawrangpur) are headed by women Zilla Parishad presidents.
BJD has filled 67% of Zilla Parishad's president seats (unreserved/women) with members from the OBC community.
In his home district of Ganjam, Naveen Patnaik has selected an OBC women candidate as the Zilla Parishad President.
15 of the 30 districts (50%) have zilla parishad president below the age of 40 years and 23 of the 30 districts (76%) have their council president below 50 years.
The BJD leaders said the selected candidates have relatively "higher educational qualifications" with 18 district council presidents having completed graduation and 26 of them have completed at least 2 level education.