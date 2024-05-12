Yusuf Pathan is in for a different battle this summer. The former India cricketer has entered the battleground of politics for the first time. He is competing against seasoned Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. When asked about Chowdhury, the winning MP for five terms, Yusuf spoke in cricketing terms.

“I respect Adhir-ji. He’s a senior politician who’s been winning for such a long time. But, that’s a separate issue," Pathan told Anandabazar Patrika.

“I’m here to serve the people. I don’t want to say anything about anybody. I want to work for the people with positive energy instead of wasting my time on negative campaigning," he said.

Before this remark, Yusuf spoke about his style of preparation during cricketing days. He said he had never bothered about the opposition’s strength or weakness. He always played on his strength, Pathan said while hinting at doing the same in politics as well.

‘Proud of PM Modi’

When asked if he was proud of Narendra Modi as a Gujarati, Yusuf Pathan said, “Of course".

“I take pride in any Gujarati who works for Gujarat or makes the state or the country proud. I feel proud as a Gujarati. Everyone in the country is proud—Gujarati, Marathi, or Bengali. No matter what state you belong to, you feel proud if someone from your state does well," he said.

“I have respect for him. He is, after all, the prime minister of India," he added.

In the battle against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Yusuf Pathan will represent the Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee. On May 13, the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held, and Pathan’s fate will be decided.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!