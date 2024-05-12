‘Of course, I’m proud of PM Modi’, says TMC’s Yusuf Pathan ahead of battling with Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Yusuf Pathan, former India cricketer, has entered politics for the first time, competing against seasoned Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Pathan says he aims to serve the people with positive energy, avoid negative campaigning and draw parallels to his cricketing days.
Yusuf Pathan is in for a different battle this summer. The former India cricketer has entered the battleground of politics for the first time. He is competing against seasoned Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. When asked about Chowdhury, the winning MP for five terms, Yusuf spoke in cricketing terms.