Officers’ panel to decide on GST profiteering regulation

CCI ensures market forces function unhindered and corrects corporate conduct stifling competition so that consumers can benefit from well-functioning markets. It seeks to prevent practices that hinder competition to promote competitiveness and ensure freedom of trade. This will help consumers to have access, choices and price controls, but CCI does not get into price regulation. However, NAA’s mandate is to ensure businesses pass on the benefits of tax rate cuts and availability of input tax credits to consumers, including dealing with pricing and cost of production. The responsibilities are poles apart. Besides, manpower and infrastructure requirements for CCI to take additional mandate has to be sanctioned, said a second person, also seeking anonymity.