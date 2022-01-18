Offices are leased up, thanks to cash gifts for tenants, months of free rent

For many office landlords, the pandemic is a lethal threat that requires cutting whatever deals it takes to survive as vacancy rates reach levels not seen in decades. Paying money to inflate rents helps keep building prices high despite the rise of remote work, meaning landlords can expect to profit when they sell a building or take out a mortgage. That is because banks and investors calculate property values, in part, based on a building’s rents. High rents also create confidence in the broader property market, boosting publicly traded companies’ share prices and attracting investors.