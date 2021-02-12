Subscribe
Om Birla dismisses Rahul Gandhi's call for observing silence over farmers' death
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Om Birla dismisses Rahul Gandhi's call for observing silence over farmers' death

1 min read . 06:07 AM IST ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday expressed his disapproval over the move of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of leading Congress members to stand in silence briefly over deaths of farmers during the agitation against farm laws and said the Chair should be consulted on any such proposal.

Birla said the members had given him the responsibility to run the House and they should not arbitrarily take a decision about proceedings.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

"This kind of behaviour in the House is not right. It is not dignified," he said.

He said members have a proposal, they should give it in writing on which consultations can be held.

Gandhi, who slammed the farm laws, said at the end of his speech that he will not comment on the Union Budget.

He said "200 farmers" had died during the protest and alleged that the "government has not paid tributes to them".

He then led members of Congress and some other parties to observe brief silence. (ANI)

