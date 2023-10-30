The ongoing tussle between the Congress and Samajwadi party is a reflection of the widening internal rivalry among member parties of the INDIA block. Expressing concern over the weakening unity of the opposition bloc, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, on Monday, said that the situation within the opposition INDIA alliance was not good. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All is not well with the INDIA alliance. Some internal squabbles, which should not have been there, can be seen, especially in the four states where elections are being held. We have seen how the Samajwadi Party and Congress are fighting each other. Both are saying that they will contest all the seats in UP. This is not good for the INDIA alliance. Maybe after these state elections, we will meet again and will try to work together," Abdullah told reporters in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

He also reacted to People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) constituents hitting out at each other and said he has not uttered a word against anyone.

"I have not said anything. I have not targeted any of my friends, even though for the past several months we have been targeted. But this is also right that for the first time, I have not tried to stop my colleague," he said.

Omar Abdullah also said that there was plenty his party could talk about if it were about raking up the past. His remark carried the reference to PDP leaders criticising the National Conference at a party event last week.

"We have plenty to talk about. They have been raking up issues for the past 30 years...we do not have to go that far, we just have to go back three or four years," he added.

‘If the situation is normal, why are elections not held?’ questions Abdullah In his ANI interview, Omar Abdullah questioned how normalcy has been established in Kashmir. In response to the question on BJP's claims of establishing peace in Kashmir, Omar Abdullah said, “If the situation is normal, why are elections not held? What is the excuse? Only yesterday, a police officer was shot at in broad daylight in Srinagar. Now, we heard that something has happened in Pulwama."

He raised questions on frequent encounter operations taking place in Rajouri, an area which was earlier cleared of militancy. "Every week or 10 days an incident or encounter takes place there. If this is a normal situation, then be it," he said. He also said that people are eagerly waiting for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

