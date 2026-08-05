Omar Abdullah quotes Robert Frost, pledges to reverse J&K Article 370 changes: 'We haven’t forgotten or reconciled'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that National Conference (JKNC) remains firmly committed to reversing all administrative and constitutional changes that stripped the region of its special rights and threatened its distinct identity.

On 5 August 2019, the Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a post on X, Abdullah quoted lines of the poem 'Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening' by famous American Poet Robert Frost.

"7 years, we haven't forgotten & we haven't reconciled, far less accepted our current circumstances. My party & I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J&K that took away our rights & threatens our identity. 'The woods are lovely, dark & deep. But I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep', he said.

‘Centre should fulfil the promise’ Earlier on Tuesday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah called upon the central government to honour the assurances previously given to the local population and the entire country.

Talking on the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, he said, "The government should fulfil its promise; they have promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the country... they should fulfil the promise."

The National Conference has repeatedly urged the Centre to fulfil its commitment to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, a promise it says was made in Parliament and before the Supreme Court. Statehood has remained a key demand of the party since the erstwhile state was reorganised into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked seven years since the abrogation of Article 370, saying the move ushered in a ‘decisive new chapter’ in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and brought about ‘wide-ranging transformation’ in the region.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that Articles 370 and 35(A) became history on 5 August 2019, paving the way for the full application of the Constitution of India in the erstwhile state.

The woods are lovely, dark & deep. But I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep.

“Seven years ago, on this day, Articles 370 and 35(A) became history, marking a decisive new chapter in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh,” Modi wrote on X.