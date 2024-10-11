Omar Abdullah stakes claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir; urges LG to decide date for oath-taking ceremony

Omar Abdullah has submitted support letters from several parties to L-G Manoj Sinha, claiming the formation of the Jammu and Kashmir government and asking for an expedited oath-taking ceremony.

Livemint
Published11 Oct 2024, 08:32 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, Tariq Hameed Karra hands over a letter of support to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah for government formation, in Srinagar on Friday.
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, Tariq Hameed Karra hands over a letter of support to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah for government formation, in Srinagar on Friday. (J&K Congress - X)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah staked claim to form the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday evening. The senior politician met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan with letters of support from various parties and Independent candidates.

“I’ve just come back after meeting LG Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan. During the meeting, I submitted support letters from NC, Congress, CPI(M), AAP and independent candidates to the LG. I requested him to decide a date for the oath-taking ceremony at the earliest,” says JKNC vice president told the media.

The National Conference-Congress combine had eked out a majority during the recently concluded Assembly elections — the first since 2014.

Also Read | Ram Madhav: Parliament to take final call on J&K statehood

Abdullah however said government formation would be a “long process as there is Centre rule” in the Union Territory.

“The LG will first send the documents to Rashtrapati Bhawan and then to Home Ministry. We have been told it will take 2-3 days. So if it happens before Tuesday, we will have the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday... All I want to say is that Jammu will not be ignored in this government,” he explained.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 08:32 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsOmar Abdullah stakes claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir; urges LG to decide date for oath-taking ceremony

