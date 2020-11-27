Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Omar Abdullah supports political rival Mehbooba Mufti, says they did same to us
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah along with his son Omar Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah supports political rival Mehbooba Mufti, says they did same to us

1 min read . 11:57 AM IST Sanchari Ghosh

  • The former J&K chief minister said they did the same to my father recently to stop him from praying. Personal liberty is treated as a favour by the govt

Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, came in the support of his political rival Mehbooba Mufti, who claimed on Friday that she was illegally detained yet again.

Sympathizing with Mufti, Abdullah tweets parking a truck in front of our gates is now standard operating procedure for this admin.

"They did the same to my father recently to stop him from praying. Personal liberty is treated as a favour by the govt, to give & withdraw at will, with no interference from the judiciary," he further added to the tweet.

Earlier today, Mehbooba Mufti, Former J&K Chief Minster and PDP chief, claimed that she has been illegally detained again and her daughter has been placed under house arrest.

