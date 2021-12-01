Omicron and the vaccine challenge

Many countries in the world have taken drastic steps including halting travel from African countries where the variant has been spotted. Travel restrictions are contentious and should only be applied judiciously and for a short time until more is known about the clinical and transmission features of a variant. If there is cryptic spread in the community and cases appear with no discernable travel history to affected countries, they are of limited utility. A travel restriction instituted after community spread has been identified is like shutting the barn door after the horse has already bolted. South Africa has a world-class infectious diseases surveillance system, which allowed the country to identify the variant and report it very quickly. Now, with the country facing economic hardship due to restrictions placed on travel, many feel that they are being needlessly punished for doing the right thing.