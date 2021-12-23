Omicron cases up, night curfews in; lockdowns next?

The union health ministry has said that there are initial signs of a surge in covid-19 cases as well as increased detection of Omicron in different parts of the country. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already said that there is consistent evidence about Omicron spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant—it warned that social mixing over the holiday period could be dangerous. It is likely that people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from covid-19 could be infected or reinfected. India still has a significant non-vaccinated population, which may cause a faster spread in India.