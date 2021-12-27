Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Given the concerns regarding the Omicron outbreak in the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will convene a meeting with senior officials of the union health ministry to discuss the appropriate time to conduct elections in five states. The state assembly elections are due in five states-Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab.

Last week, the Allahabad High Court requested the Election Commission to immediately postpone the UP Assembly polls for 1-2 months. The UP-based high court said the number of people infected with Omicron is on the rise and could result in a third wave of the coronavirus.

The judges said, if possible, the elections that are expected to be held in February next year be postponed by a couple of months.

"The court requests the honourable prime minister that looking at the situation of this frightening pandemic, to take strong steps and stop rallies, gatherings and cancel or postpone (the) upcoming election," the judges said.

"Because only if there is life, we have our world," they stated.

According to several experts, India may see a third wave of Covid-19 in January-end or February next year. Currently, India's Omicron tally has crossed the 500-mark and the daily cases are steadily rising with many states imposing night curfews to contain the virus transmission.

