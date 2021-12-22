Omicron spread prompts more interest in booster shots than new vaccinations

But nearly half of unvaccinated respondents said they couldn’t be persuaded to get the shots no matter what. A report detailing the survey findings quoted a person described as a 23-year-old Black woman in Washington, D.C., as saying, “I feel they are trying to kill us with the vaccine." Another person identified as a 32-year-old white woman in North Carolina told researchers, “Jesus himself would have to come down from heaven and speak with me personally."