Omicron takes a toll on businesses, from airports to bars and supermarkets

Some businesses said they are managing, including meatpacking companies, whose workers were among the hardest hit when the coronavirus began spreading in the U.S. in early 2020. Smithfield Foods Inc., the biggest U.S. pork processor by sales, said cases among its employees remain below the general population. Other meat companies, including Tyson Foods Inc., JBS USA Holdings Inc. and Cargill Inc., said they have had no operational disruptions because of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}