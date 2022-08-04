On China’s internet, fury at Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan turns to frustration
- Many called for a forceful response but had to settle for fruit sanctions and footage of missile launches after the House speaker’s departure
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in defiance of Beijing’s warnings, Chinese social media was awash with calls for strong action, some of which later curdled into discontent at the perceived meekness of Beijing’s response.
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in defiance of Beijing’s warnings, Chinese social media was awash with calls for strong action, some of which later curdled into discontent at the perceived meekness of Beijing’s response.
Expectations for a forceful pushback had been stoked in the run-up to Mrs. Pelosi’s planned trip by commentators such as Hu Xijin, the former editor in chief of the state-run tabloid Global Times and one of China’s most prominent nationalist voices.
Expectations for a forceful pushback had been stoked in the run-up to Mrs. Pelosi’s planned trip by commentators such as Hu Xijin, the former editor in chief of the state-run tabloid Global Times and one of China’s most prominent nationalist voices.
Mrs. Pelosi’s decision to proceed with her Taiwan visit despite Beijing’s warnings should make China “give up any illusions and prepare to use military countermeasures," he wrote Monday on China’s Twitter-like social-media platform Weibo, echoing official government warnings of unspecified countermeasures.
Days earlier, Mr. Hu said that he had been blocked from accessing Twitter after he published a tweet saying that it would be permissible to shoot down Mrs. Pelosi’s aircraft if it was escorted to Taiwan by U.S. military jets. Mr. Hu deleted the tweet to regain control of his Twitter account, he later said on Weibo.
Even so, Chinese nationalists flocked to Mr. Hu’s Weibo account, some of whom egged him on to get on a plane and shoot her down himself. Others warned that inaction now would only embolden other Western politicians.
Mrs. Pelosi arrived on the self-ruled island, which China’s Communist Party claims as part of its territory, Tuesday, one day after the anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army. That day is traditionally marked with martial messages meant to showcase the strength of China’s military.
On Monday, before Mrs. Pelosi’s office confirmed her Taiwan visit, the PLA’s Eastern Command Theater released an anniversary video vowing to “bury any invading army."
After the big buildup, it thus came as a letdown for some when Mrs. Pelosi was able to land in Taipei, showered with little more than a flurry of sternly worded missives from government officials and state media outlets.
Over the course of Mrs. Pelosi’s roughly 19-hour stay in Taiwan, Beijing unleashed sanctions on imports of fruit and biscuits from Taiwan and exports of natural sand from China, while announcing military drills that are set to run through Sunday. The drills surpass their predecessors in scale, but are still drills.
Some internet users expressed disappointment at what they perceived to be Mrs. Pelosi’s impunity for her open defiance of Beijing’s warnings.
“It’s not like I want war. But they are getting off too easy," read one popular comment on Weibo. “For days we shouted about countermeasures, what kind of countermeasure is this?"
Ren Yi, another influential commentator on China’s internet, criticized what he described as Mr. Hu’s clickbait-seeking bravado, questioning his credentials as a leading voice for Chinese interests.
“People will feel confused and disappointed when they don’t see follow-up action," Mr. Ren, widely known under his pen name Chairman Rabbit, wrote in a Wednesday post that was subsequently deleted.
On Thursday, with Mrs. Pelosi long gone and the PLA’s drills slated to start, Chinese internet users clamored for footage of the promised exercises.
When state broadcaster Chinese Central Television reported the start of the drills Thursday, hundreds of thousands of internet users signaled their curiosity. “Is there a livestream?" read one of the most popular comments.
“It’s starting. Close the door and beat the dog," wrote another user, referencing a Chinese idiom that refers to attacking an opponent within one’s own sphere of influence.
As CCTV reported more updates on the drills, internet users demanded pictures and videos. “Even watching water splash would be okay. Give us something to see," one user said.
After CCTV sated the demands with footage of missiles being launched, one user approved: “I only have one word for it: Awesome."
When Mr. Hu posted a map showing the planned PLA exercises around Taiwan’s main island, one user who confessed to having “felt very aggrieved" after Mrs. Pelosi’s unmolested stopover expressed relief to see that there would be countermeasures after all.
Many Chinese internet users also had fun with the commotion. A photoshopped image of a young Mr. Hu and Mrs. Pelosi as a couple posing for an ostensible wedding photo went viral in the past days. Mr. Ren disapproved of the joke, saying it didn’t befit such a serious situation. Mr. Hu gave the picture three thumbs up.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text