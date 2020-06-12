On dead, two injured in firing near India-Nepal border

NEW DELHI : One person was reported dead and two injured in firing in Sitamarhi in Bihar near the India-Nepal border on Friday, ANI news agency said.

It was immediately unclear whether the firing, that reportedly happened from the Nepalese side, was related to a strain in ties between India and Nepal over their boundary in Uttarakhand with Nepal claiming three areas that India says is part of its territory.

There was no immediate comment from the Indian government on the matter.

India and Nepal share a largely open border of approximately 1750 kilometres in length.

Nepal's parliament is to hold a special session on Saturday that will see Kathmandu give a green signal to a new map that incorporates three areas -- Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura – as part of Nepal.

According to a PTI report from Kathmandu, a “house meeting" of the Nepalese parliament has been scheduled for Saturday with the matter relating to the amended map likely to come up for discussion during the meeting.

Last month, Nepal had released the revised political and administrative map of the country claiming the three areas that India says is part of its territory.

The ties between India and Nepal have become stressed after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on 8 May.

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that his government will seek a solution to the Kalapani issue through diplomatic efforts and dialogue on the basis of historical facts and documents.

"We will get back the land occupied by India through holding a dialogue," Oli said in Parliament on Wednesday, according to PTI.

In his comments, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said: “India deeply values its civilization, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal," focusing on the “multi-faceted bilateral partnership" that has “expanded and diversified in the recent years with increased focus and enhanced government of India's assistance on humanitarian, development and connectivity projects in Nepal."

