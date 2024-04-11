'Ready to shed blood for country, will not tolerate torture': On Eid, Mamata Banerjee says she won't allow CAA, UCC
Mamata Banerjee claimed that some will “engineer riots” in name of religion during the Lok Sabha elections 2024
During Eid 2024 meeting in Kolkata on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and Uniform Civil Code in the state saying that she won't allow forceful implementation of these "till I am alive", adding that the Trinamool Congress is "ready to shed blood".