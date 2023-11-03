On Siddaramaiah's 'will stay Karnataka CM for 5 years', Shivakumar attacks BJP

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday dismissed the speculations of discontent in the Congress party over CM change reports after 2.5 years. He even targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of being incapable of choosing its leaders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to media persons, Shivakumar said, “Where is the discontent in our party? There is discontent in the BJP, and because of that, they cannot choose their leaders."

“Have you seen any state or country where the Leader of the Opposition has not been elected even after five or six months have passed since the formation of the government?" the Karnataka Deputy CM asked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The remarks came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asserted that he would hold the office for a full five years. The clarification came in the wake of speculation within a section of the ruling Congress about a change in leadership after two-and-half years of this government's tenure.

"Who has made the confusing statement? If someone useless speaks, why do you give importance to it" Siddaramaiah said when he was asked about repeated confusing statements from those within the party about CM change.

“For five years our government will be there...I'm the chief minister, I will continue," he added as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the speculation about having three more deputy chief ministers, he said, "Who said? All this is decided by the high command. Congress is not a regional party, it's a national party. Nothing can be decided without discussing it with the high command. Neither I as the chief minister or MLAs can change the government. We have the high command; they will decide."

Ever since this government came to power, there have been claims and counterclaims within the party about the chief minister being changed, saying Siddaramaiah may have to make way for Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar after two-and-half years of this dispensation.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as chief minister on May 20 this year after the Congress posted a landslide victory ousting the BJP from power. There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the assembly election results came out in May this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

