Now Republicans have to sell Trump’s megabill to voters

Sullivan is gambling that he can persuade his constituents that the fund, along with other elements of the bill, made it a good deal for his state. In an interview, he said Alaska would benefit from nearly $25 billion he championed for the Coast Guard, which he said would fund new icebreakers, including $300 million to home port one in Juneau. Sullivan also said he fought to get Alaska temporarily exempted from some of the cuts to food assistance and pushed for language that opens more of Alaska’s federal lands to oil and gas development.