DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin handed over the national flag to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and both the leaders saluted the tricolour, signifying the broad theme of unity.
Indian National Congress (INC)'s Bharat Jodo Yatra was launched by MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi in Kanyakumari on Wednesday. In a symbolic gesture of the commencement of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over the national flag to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and both the leaders saluted the tricolour, signifying the broad theme of unity.
During the launch event, Gandhi mentioned, “Then one East India Company used to control the country, now there are 3-4 companies controlling it," metaphorically hinting at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the centre.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi attended a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur. Sriperumbudur is where his father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a bomb blast on May 21, 1991, during campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.
In what is being seen as a Congress' "masterstroke" to take on the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming 2024 elections, Congress is launching the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday in which Rahul Gandhi will start the 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
As the party begins the nationwide yatra, some pertinent questions arise about the lodging and fooding of Rahul Gandhi. However, the party has made it clear that he will not stay in any hotel but rather will complete the entire journey in a simple manner.
Rahul Gandhi will stay in the container for the next 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets and AC are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.
The 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir. The five-month Yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.
The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Key quotes by Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo rally
-Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at listening to people of India, we do not want voice of people of India to be crushed. Important to bring people together, ensure that they are united; that's the aim of Bharat Jodo Yatra
-Then one East India Company used to control the country, now there are 3-4 companies controlling it
-BJP government's idea similar to what British did by dividing India, make all fight among themselves and then steal from them. PM brings out policies to help large businesses who help him, demonetisation, GST, farm laws were all designed to help them
-Handful of large businesses today control country, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) won't last one day without support of those who ensure Prime Minister is 24X7 on Television
-BJP government has systematically attacked farmers, labourers and small and medium businesses
-India facing its worst ever economic crisis along with highest unemployment rate ever, country is headed towards disaster
-Every single institution today is under attack from RSS-BJP, they think they can divide India on religious lines, languages
-This country cannot be divided, it will always remain united
-Not just Congress, millions of people today feeling need for Bharat Jodo Yatra
-Tiranga is not just three colours and a chakra on a piece of cloth, it's much more than that. Tricolour did not come easily, it was earned by Indian people and belongs to every religion and language. It's not enough to salute our national flag, it's also important to defend ideas behind it