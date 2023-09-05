Politics
Déjà vu: Is the One Nation, One Election plan feasible?
SummaryWith the government setting up a committee to look into the possibility of conducting simultaneous polls, the notion of ‘one nation, one election’ is back in focus
With the government setting up a committee to look into the possibility of conducting simultaneous polls, the notion of ‘one nation, one election’ is back in focus. Mint takes a closer look at the issue, the challenges it throws up, its merits and demerits.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more