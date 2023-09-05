Déjà vu: Is the One Nation, One Election plan feasible?

What are its advantages?

Proponents say simultaneous elections will lead to substantial savings. The cost of assembly elections for all states is thought to be ₹4,100-5,500 crore totally. This can be saved and used for the country’s development. That apart, because of India’s unsynchronized elections, the election cycle is almost continuous. As a result, the model code of conduct, too, lasts for a long time, and this affects administration and development work as parties can’t announce new schemes. It also puts pressure on the security forces, which have to be deployed to ensure that elections are free and fair.