Union Home Minister Amit Shah has unveiled the BJP's manifesto for poll-bound West Bengal, days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised a slew of schemes if voted to power.

Titled 'Sonar Bangla Sankalp Patra 2021', the BJP election manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls nearly touched upon every aspect, seeking to rival CM Banerjee's 10 'Ongikars'.

Promising "KG to PG" free education, 33% quota in government jobs, free travel in public transport for women, strict enforcement of the new citizenship law, and ₹three lakh accident cover for farmers, the BJP on Sunday unveiled its election manifesto for Bengal.

In an apparent effort to counter the ruling TMC's "Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai" (Bengal wants its own daughter) slogan hailing CM Banerjee, Shah released the poll manifesto that promised employment generation and social security, while laying extra emphasis on welfare of women.

What BJP's manifesto for West Bengal promises:

1) CAA to be implemented in first Cabinet meeting

2) Clean drinking water for all

3) Free public transport for women

4) Mahishya, Tili and other Hindus OBCs to be included under the reserved status

5) ₹10,000 financial aid to refugees for next 5 years

6) Matua, Dalpatis to get ₹3,000 monthly pension

7) Pension for widows to be raised to ₹3,000

8) CCTV surveillance, time-bound border fencing to end infiltration

9) State government to make all efforts to get Bengali official language status

Healthcare:

1) Benefits of Ayushmaan Bharat to be extended to all in first Cabinet meeting

2) Three new AIIMS in West Bengal (North Bengal, Jangal Mahal and Sunderban)

3) ₹10,000 crore Kadambini Ganguly Health Fund to be made

Education and Employment:

1) 33% reservation for women in government jobs

2) 7th Pay Commission to be implemented if BJP voted to power

3) No school fee for girls from KG to PG in government schools

4) Bengali to be made mandatory in school education till Class X

5) Engineering and medical course to be made available in Bengali

6) Dalit, tribal girls to be given monetary support for education

7) At least one member of every family to get a job

8) ₹350/day wage for tea garden workers

Agriculture:

1) ₹18,000 for farmers under PM Kisan without any "cut money"

2) ₹6,000 for fishermen annually

3) ₹5,000 crore intervention fund to ensure right price for farm produce

4) Farmer Security Fund of ₹20,000 crore

5) Kisan Credit Card to be upgraded to Rupay card

6) Insurance for fisherman up to ₹3 lakh

7) MSMEs to be given loans up to ₹10 lakh

Culture:

1) Tagore Prize and Satyajit Ray International Award

2) Sonar Bangla fund worth ₹11,000 crores to promote art, literature

3) Netaji Bose BPO in every block

4) No roadblocks towards celebrating Saraswati Puja, Durga Puja

Corruption:

1) Probe into alleged corruption in Amphan and other calamities

2) Anti-corruption helpline inside CMO (chief minister's office)

3) SIT to investigate corruption, communal/political violence

4) ₹25 lakh for each family that has lost a member to political violence

5) Task Forces to counter arms racketeering, narcotics trade, land grabbing, fake currency circulation, cattle smuggling

6) No more charge of ₹ ₹100-500 for SC/ST caste certificates in Bengal; process to be digitised

Infrastructure:

1) Development of Bagdogra International Airport

2) Proposal for Netaji Expressway between Kolkata and Siliguri

3) Nine tourist circuits to be established in Bengal

4) Up to ₹50 lakh loan for hospital sector (Interest-free for 3 years)

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee had released the TMC's manifesto that sought to reach out to the 49% women electorate with the promise that the woman guardian of every general category family will get ₹500 every month, while the amount will be ₹1,000 for SC/ST/OBC families.

She had also announced a monthly pension of ₹1,000 to widows above 18 years of age.

"After forming the government, we helped lakhs of widows, senior citizens, and specially-abled people through monetary assistance. For the first time, every family in Bengal will be extended a minimum basic income. Benefits will be directly transferred to the woman head of a family," Banerjee had said.

