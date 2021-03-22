Promising "KG to PG" free education, 33% quota in government jobs, free travel in public transport for women, strict enforcement of the new citizenship law, and ₹three lakh accident cover for farmers, the BJP on Sunday unveiled its election manifesto for Bengal.
In an apparent effort to counter the ruling TMC's "Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai" (Bengal wants its own daughter) slogan hailing CM Banerjee, Shah released the poll manifesto that promised employment generation and social security, while laying extra emphasis on welfare of women.
3) SIT to investigate corruption, communal/political violence
4) ₹25 lakh for each family that has lost a member to political violence
5) Task Forces to counter arms racketeering, narcotics trade, land grabbing, fake currency circulation, cattle smuggling
6) No more charge of ₹₹100-500 for SC/ST caste certificates in Bengal; process to be digitised
Infrastructure:
1) Development of Bagdogra International Airport
2) Proposal for Netaji Expressway between Kolkata and Siliguri
3) Nine tourist circuits to be established in Bengal
4) Up to ₹50 lakh loan for hospital sector (Interest-free for 3 years)
Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee had released the TMC's manifesto that sought to reach out to the 49% women electorate with the promise that the woman guardian of every general category family will get ₹500 every month, while the amount will be ₹1,000 for SC/ST/OBC families.
She had also announced a monthly pension of ₹1,000 to widows above 18 years of age.
"After forming the government, we helped lakhs of widows, senior citizens, and specially-abled people through monetary assistance. For the first time, every family in Bengal will be extended a minimum basic income. Benefits will be directly transferred to the woman head of a family," Banerjee had said.