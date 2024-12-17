One nation, one election: ECI to retain discretionary powers to defer assembly polls
Summary
- The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, will give the ECI discretionary powers that will go beyond its existing powers.
NEW DELHI : The Election Commission of India (ECI) will likely retain discretionary powers to defer legislative assembly polls under specific circumstances even after the country transitions to a ‘one nation, one election’ system, per the Constitutional amendment bill tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.