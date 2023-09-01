As Centre announced on Friday that it will explore the options around ‘one nation, one election’, former Chief Election Commissioner of India OP Rawat cited that it is possible to implement the proposal but some conditions needs to bee met. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, in case Centre wants to implement it, "Some amendments will have to be made in the Constitution and Representation of People Act, 1951. Along with that, we would require additional funds and time to manufacture VVPATs and EVMs and additional deployment of paramilitary forces will also be required."

"It is possible. All we need to do is follow a roadmap and all the political parties will have to be brought onboard."

The former CEC also reminded the discussion on 'one election one election' was first held in 2014-15 when the Election Commission was asked about its possibility. Accordingly, the EC had informed the government that 'one nation one election' have been held in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967 when Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held together.

Ram Nath Kovind to head 'one nation, one election' committee The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of "one nation, one election", opening the possibility of Lok Sabha polls being advanced so that they could be held with a string of state assembly contests.

Sources said on Friday that Kovind will explore the feasibility of the exercise and the mechanism to see as to how the country can go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, as was the case till 1967.

He is expected to speak to experts and may also consult leaders of different political parties, they said.

The government's decision comes a day after it decided to call a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.

Since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a strong votary for the idea of simultaneous polls, which include those at local bodies, citing financial burden caused by almost continuous election cycle and jolt to development work during the polling period.