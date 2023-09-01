One Nation One Election news: Former president Ram Nath Kovind to head committee2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST
The government has formed a committee to explore the possibility of ‘One Nation One Election’ ahead of upcoming elections.
In a significant development that signals the government's intent to re-examine India's electoral process, former President Ram Nath Kovind has been appointed to lead a committee, PTI reported on September 1 citing sources. The group's main objective is to investigate the feasibility of implementing "One Nation One Election", a concept heavily advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.