‘One Nation, One Election’: Why Modi govt wants to implement it?1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 08:20 PM IST
This is not a new concept for the country. India had simultaneously held Lok Sabha and Assembly elections -- in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 and 1967
A day after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that a ‘Special Session’ of Parliament will be held for five days starting on September 18 to September 22, the Union government constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'One Nation, One Election' – holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections. According to the reports, the Centre is planning to introduce the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill in Parliament during the special five-day session.