Revealed! One state donated about ₹1,000 crore to political parties last year. Is yours on the list?

  Delhi donated 989.20 crore to the national parties, followed by 404.512 crore from Gujarat and 334.079 crore from Maharashtra. Another 142.7 crore came from Tamil Nadu and 112.9 crore from Telangana.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated8 Apr 2025, 02:10 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate the party's win in the Delhi Assembly elections at Delhi BJP office, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 8, 2025.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate the party's win in the Delhi Assembly elections at Delhi BJP office, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Five national political parties of India received 2544.278 crore contributions from 12,547 donations in 2023-24, a recent report by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed.

Of this, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received donations to the tune of 2,243.947 crore in amounts of 20,000 or more in 2023-24. This amount is about seven times the collection by the opposition Congress party ( 281.48 cr from 1994 donations), as per the reports submitted by the political parties to the Election Commission of India (EC).

Apart from the BJP and the Congress, the four national political parties are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the National People's Party (NPEP), and the Communist Party of India M). The sixth national political party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared it did not receive any donations above 20,000 during FY 2023-24.

State-wise donations to national parties, FY 2023-24

Which state donated the most to political parties? The ADR segregated donations according to states based on the addresses provided by the parties in their donations report to the Election Commission of India.

Delhi donated 989.20 crore to the national parties, followed by 404.512 crore from Gujarat and 334.079 crore from Maharashtra. Another 142.7 crore donation came from Tamil Nadu and 112.9 crore from Telangana.

Other states and Union Territories contributed about 554.7 crore worth of donations to national political parties in 2023-24.

The ADR report said a donation of 7000 from a donor in the United States has been made to AAP.

A total of 6.062 crore could not be attributed to any state/ Union Territory due to incomplete/undeclared information provided by the parties, the ADR report said.

What did the ADR report reveal?

According to an analysis by ADR, the BJP declared more than six times the aggregate donations declared by four other national parties—the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP), the National People's Party (NPEP), and the Communist Party of India M) — in 2023-24.

The total donations (above 20,000) declared by the national parties for FY 2023-24 was 2544.278 crore from 12,547 donations.

Corporate Donations

The national parties received 2262.5 crore (88.9271 per cent of total donations) as corporate donations. The parties got 270.872 crore (10.6463 per cent of total donations) to the parties during FY 2023-24 as individual donations, according to the ADR report.

The BJP got 2064.58 crore as corporate donations and another 169.126 crore as individual donations during FY 2023-24, the report found.

The BJP declared 2243.947 crore donations from 8,358 donations, followed by 281.48 crore from 1994 donations declared by the Congress party.

The AAP received about 11 crore, the CPI (M) about 7.6 crore, and the NPEP about 0.14 crore through donations in 2023-24.

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 02:01 PM IST
