Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday expressed concern over opportunistic politicians who want to remain associated with the ruling parties and further stated that such "deterioration in ideology" undermines the integrity of the democracy.

Gadkari, without naming any party or people, said, "I always say this jokingly that no matter which party's government it is, one thing is sure that the one who does good work never gets respect and those who do bad work are never punished."

"In our debates and discussion, differences of opinion is not our problem. Our problem is lack of ideas," the senior BJP leader said.

"There are people who stand firm with conviction based on their ideology but the number of such people is declining. And deterioration in ideology, which is happening, is not good for democracy," he said.

"Neither rightist nor leftist, we are known opportunists, some people write like this. And all want to remain associated with the ruling party," he added.

'Politicians come and go but it is the work they have done bring them respect' Gadkari said politicians come and go but it is the work they have done for the people of their respective constituencies that eventually matters and bring them respect.

"Publicity and popularity is necessary but how they work for the people in their respective constituencies is more important than what they speak in Parliament," he said.

The minister was speaking at an event organised by the Lokmat media group.

During the event, Gadkari also praised several politicians from the past generations including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former defence minister George Fernandes.

Gadkari also praised former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, who was recently conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously, and said such people have made the country's democracy strong.

"After stepping down as chief minister, he (Thakur) travelled in an auto-rickshaw and his condition was very ordinary," he said and suggested that political leaders should take inspiration from such people.

"Today I feel that our democracy is going to be very strong after so long.... We all have the responsibility to raise the dignity and respect of Parliament," he added.

