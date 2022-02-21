Online real estate isn’t worth the chance

Zillow has long been predicting many homes will go on the market as the pandemic eases with the assumption that homeowners have balked at listing amid uncertainty and potential risk of infection via open houses. As prices appreciate, it is true that these would-be sellers could fetch top dollar—as long as they have somewhere to go. Zillow reported last week there are now 481 U.S. cities in which the typical home value is at least $1 million. That is up from fewer than 300 at the beginning of 2019.