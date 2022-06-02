Only 2% of Australian wines to get lower duty access to India

India has, under the interim pact, agreed to reduce the duty on Australian wines. Tariffs on wine with a minimum import price of US$5 per bottle will be reduced from 150% to 100% after the deal’s implementation and subsequently to 50% over 10 years. The duty on bottles with a minimum import price of US$15 will be reduced from 150% to 75%, and subsequently to 25% over 10 years. The report, “Liberalization of Wine Trade under the India-Australia CECA", was released by the Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra and Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India, Sarah Storey. “After discussion with all stakeholders, we have found the threshold level should be US$25 per case of 9 litres or 12 bottles of 750 ml FoB (free on board)," Arpita Mukherjee, professor, Icrier, and co-author of the report, said.

