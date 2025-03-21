Only Hindus should work at Tirumala Temple: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that only Hindus should be employed at the Tirumala Temple in the state.

"If individuals from other religions are currently working there, they will be relocated to other places without hurting their sentiments," Chandrababu Naidu was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Earlier, the chairman of TTD Board BR Naidu said on October 31 that all those who work at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, should be Hindus.

Responding to the chairman’s statement, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi called out the Modi government and questioned the need to include two non-Muslim members in the central Waqf Board when Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board only has Hindus.

Chandrababu Naidu's latest remarks came as he visited the Tirumala Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Friday to offer prayers on the occasion of his grandson Devaansh's birthday.

'Venkateswara temples in every state' Naidu also announced plans to build Venkateswara Swamy temples in all state capitals across India.

"We have resolved to build Venkateswara temples in every state capital across India. To achieve this, we will send letters to all state Chief Ministers," he said.

He also emphasised that a sacred thread has been worn to protect Lord Venkateswara's assets worldwide. He acknowledged that many devotees wish for Lord Venkateswara's temples to be established in foreign countries as well.

He said, "We will establish Venkateswara temples in regions worldwide where there is a significant Hindu population."

"I was targeted with 24 Claymore mines. Surviving such an attack was impossible, but I lived solely due to the divine grace of Lord Venkateswara. The fact that I survived such a massive explosion proves the Lord’s immense power, the Andhra Pradesh CM said.

‘No commercialisation near the Seven Hills’ Speaking about the commercial activities near the Seven Hills of Tirumala, Chandrababu Naidu said, "Permission had previously been granted for the Mumtaz Hotel adjacent to the area."

"However, the government has now decided to cancel the approval for the hotel, which was planned on 35.32 acres of land. There should be no commercialisation near the Seven Hills of Tirumala," he said.

Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) had demanded the cancelation of the land allotment to Mumtaz Hotel in the Alipiri area adjacent to the Tirumala temple. The temple's Trust board had passed a resolution during a meeting held in November 2024.

"Yesterday we passed a resolution and requested the Govt to cancel the lease and we are going to handover that land for temple," TTD chairman BR Naidu had said.

He had said that the proposed plan of Mumtaz Hotel being adjacent to the temple is "objectionable"

The TTD chairman added, "Government land was given to Tourism to develop the Devalokam project. The last government changed it and gave it to Mumtaz Hotel...It is adjacent to the Temple. So, it is highly objectionable for Hindus."

