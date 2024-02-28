Only Muslim MLAs will remain in Congress in 2026 Assam assembly polls: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma predicts few Muslim MLAs will remain in Congress by 2026 assembly election. He exuded confidence that his party will win 11 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats during Lok Sabha polls in Assam
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that by the time the 2026 assembly election arrives, only a few Muslim MLAs will remain in the Congress party.
