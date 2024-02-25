'Only my heart knows...': Arvind Kejriwal says he deserves Nobel Prize for running Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal said on a lighter note that he should be given the Nobel Prize for running the government despite the alleged hurdles created by the BJP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he deserves a Nobel Prize for running the government in Delhi amid the tussle with BJP, along with the Lieutenant Governor (LG). Arvind Kejriwal said on a lighter note that he should be given the Nobel Prize for running the government despite the alleged hurdles created by the BJP.