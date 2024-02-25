Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he deserves a Nobel Prize for running the government in Delhi amid the tussle with BJP, along with the Lieutenant Governor (LG). Arvind Kejriwal said on a lighter note that he should be given the Nobel Prize for running the government despite the alleged hurdles created by the BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Only my heart knows how I'm running the government in Delhi. The way the BJP, along with the Lieutenant Governor (LG), has been troubling the people of the capital, and the way I have been constantly addressing and solving all these problems that people of Delhi encounter, is something that I deserve a Nobel Prize for.

"But the Nobel Prize for me is nothing but your love and support, the faith you have in me is what I have earned," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The BJP hates the people of Delhi because you have voted for AAP thrice. The BJP is taking revenge on them for choosing a common man to be the chief minister. I love you. I can die but cannot see you in pain. I will stand like a wall between the BJP's atrocities and you," he said.

He also accused the BJP of running a smear campaign for years.

“I can assure you that they (BJP) will certainly pay for their sins. God is watching them, and their swollen ego will soon be shattered, just like the Ravana's. Everyone has to reap what they sow," Kejriwal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a gathering in the national capital on Sunday, the AAP national convenor said, "The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has already cleared this settlement scheme. It is now pending clearance by the Cabinet. However, the BJP has asked the Delhi L-G to stop this scheme. The officers are being barred and threatened with suspension. They are crying. When Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi called the officers to ask why they were not bringing the Bill (for clearance by the Cabinet), they said they were threatened with suspension if the Bill was brought to the Cabinet for clearance. Not content with putting Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in jail, they are now bent on filing false cases against my offices through the ED and CBI," the CM said at the gathering on Sunday.

*With Agency Inputs

