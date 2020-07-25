Piyush Goyal

Only those who 'looted' country can describe subsidy as profit: Goyal's jibe at Rahul

1 min read . 05:25 PM IST

PTI

'Only those who looted the country can describe subsidy as profit. The railways spent more money in running Shramik trains than it received from state governments. People are now asking what happened to Sonia ji's promise of paying for people's tickets,' Goyal tweeted