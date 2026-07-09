Operation Sindoor, Make in India, global humanitarian role: Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's Melbourne speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on 9 July that Operation Sindoor demonstrated the capability and credibility of India's indigenous defence platforms, asserting that the military action sent a strong message to the world.

“...The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms. You must have seen a demonstration of this during 'Operation Sindoor'. The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world,” PM Modi said addressing a community event 'Melbourne Meets Modi' during his Australia visit on Thursday.

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The event drew tens of thousands of Indian diaspora and was billed as lagest such gathering ever to happen in Australia addressed by any political leader.

"Did this massive strike on terror hideouts fill you with pride, or not?" Modi asked the crowd at the packed Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia,

'Operation Sindoor' was a coordinated precision strike and strategic counter-terrorism operation launched by the Indian Armed Forces in May last year in response to the devastating April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

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Prime Minister Modi also highlighted his government's Make in India initiative, saying it has transformed into a globally recognised brand over the past 12 years.

"Over the past 12 years, 'Make in India' has evolved into a global brand. Our mobile phones and electronics have reached markets across the globe. Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint," he said.

PM Modi said the growing international demand for Indian-made products reflected the country's expanding manufacturing capabilities and reinforced India's emergence as a key global production hub. He said that the government's push for domestic manufacturing had strengthened both economic growth and strategic self-reliance.

A hat-trick of visits Noting that it is his third visit to Australia in 12 years, Prime Minister Modi said that the ties between India and Australia have reached great heights and the Indian diaspora has played a key role in this. He said the daily routine of the diaspora keeps them connected to India and they are also contributing to the development of Australia.

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"When I visited Australia in 2014, it was the first time an Indian Prime Minister had visited in 28 years. And you might recall I said then that you would not have to wait another 28 years. This is my third visit in the last 12 years - a hat-trick of visits. This demonstrates the great heights that the relationship between India and Australia has reached. And do you know who played the biggest role in this? It wasn't Modi; it was all of you," he said.

PM Modi spoke about the deep connect of the diaspora with India.

"There must be many among you who manage at least two time zones in your households. Here, children return from school according to Australian time, while grandparents back in India are waiting to connect via video call. It might be the weekend here, yet a live stream of a wedding in India is playing," he said.

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‘Milk at home is Australian, tea Indian’ "We Indians are just like sugar dissolving in milk, making it even sweeter. We Indians keep infusing the world with the essence of our love. The milk at home might be Australian, but the tea brewed is Indian. The lentils and vegetables are Australian, yet they are tempered with authentic Indian spices," he added.

PM Modi said while Melbourne is known to offer a glimpse of all four seasons in a single day, the Indian community has made it even more vibrant with its own cultural hues.

“Here in Melbourne and the surrounding areas, there are many places and markets infused with the spirit of Indianness. Some call them 'Little India,' while others call them 'Mini India'; whatever the name, they are steeped in Indian culture,” PM Modi said.

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Earlier, Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan on Thursday described India as "a country we trust" and underscored the deep people-to-people ties between India and the Australian state, saying the Indian community is "part of who we are" in Victoria.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the community event, Allan said Victoria deeply values its partnership with India and welcomed Indian students, businesses, families and ideas.

"Mr Modi, I do invite you to take this message back home with you to India. Victoria respects India. We value your people. We welcome your students, your businesses, your families, your ideas. In Victoria, the Indian community is not just accepted, they are part of who we are," Allan said.

In his remarks, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the energy that "we feel in here tonight defines the Australia-India partnership".

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"It is this enthusiasm and dynamism that drives the positivity and promise of our two nations and peoples," he said.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address

1-Thousands of Indian students are studying in Australia, and now Australian universities are opening campuses in India. Deakin and Wollongong universities have already opened campuses. More Australian universities are moving forward in this direction..."

2-Over the past twelve years, India has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem... And now, an Indian space startup is poised to launch a satellite using its own rocket for the very first time. I am delighted that the partnership between India and Australia in the realms of education, skills, and innovation is deepening and strengthening."

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3-When India extends a helping hand, it does not look at passports; when India sends aid, it does not look at the colour of the passport. That is why the world places such great trust in India.

4-As India's strength grows, all of humanity benefits. Just last month, Venezuela faced a massive earthquake tragedy. We did not look at the distance; instead, we viewed Venezuela's suffering as our own. India launched relief and rescue operations, sending aid and experts as swiftly as possible. Our medical teams swung into action immediately. It gives me great satisfaction that many lives were saved. Similarly, when earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria, India rapidly dispatched relief and rescue assistance. There are many such examples.

5-Last year, we conducted 'Operation Brahma' in Myanmar, and when a cyclone devastated Sri Lanka, we launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'...When India extends a helping hand, it does not look at passports; when India sends aid, it does not look at the colour of the passport. That is why the world places such great trust in India."

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6-The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms. You must have seen a demonstration of this during 'Operation Sindoor'. The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world. Did this massive strike on terror hideouts fill you with pride, or not?"

7-Over the past 12 years, 'Make in India' has evolved into a global brand. Our mobile phones and electronics have reached markets across the globe.

8-Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint."

9-We Indians are just like sugar dissolving in milk, making it even sweeter. We Indians keep infusing the world with the essence of our love.

The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms. Did this massive strike on terror hideouts fill you with pride, or not?

10-The milk at home might be Australian, but the tea brewed is Indian. The lentils and vegetables are Australian, yet they are tempered with authentic Indian spices."

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(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.