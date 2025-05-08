Operation Sindoor: PM Modi urges unity — ‘We shouldn’t be divided in such a situation’

Ahead of the briefing by the government about the success of Operation Sindoor on Thursday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished that the country “shouldn't be divided in such a situation”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "intentions" were clear to the whole world. He added that PM Modi desires that no one should be "divided" and remain "united" in such a situation, ANI reported.

"Operation Sindoor has been successfully executed by the armed forces, and the government is very clear about it. PM Modi's intentions have already been known to the world. The PM desires that in such a situation, we shouldn't be divided. It is a situation where every Indian must be united," he told ANI.

Rijiju said that the country has taken a "big action" for which all the parties will be briefed about the operation, which is the government's responsibility, ANI reported.

"All the leaders have shown maturity at a time when we are all working together. Everyone has hailed and congratulated the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, and said that we will support the government and armed forces. We have received a few suggestions as well... The Defence Minister said we don't form the government just to rule..., Kiren Rijiju told ANI.

Here's what Opposition leaders said about all-party meet Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “We have extended our full support to the government. As Mallikarjun Kharge ji said, they (the government) said that there are a few things that we don't want to discuss.”

We shouldn't be divided in such a situation.

The entire country is with the armed forces.

The Indian Forces targeted deep areas inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Various strikes were launched at several terror camps in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “I have complimented our armed forces and the government for #OperationSindoor. I also suggested that we should run a global campaign against the Resistance Front (TRF). I also suggested that the government should request the USA to designate it (TRF) as a terrorist organisation. We should also make efforts to grey-list Pakistan in FATF…”

The Resistance Front (TRF) is a new terrorist outfit that emerged in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. Believed to be a proxy arm of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), TRF was formed to provide a localised face' to the militancy in Kashmir, according to reports.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned TRF and all its manifestations and front organisations in January 2023. The Ministry has declared them as terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

Meanwhile, BJD MP Sasmit Patra said, “The BJD wholeheartedly commends the extraordinary courage, clinical precision and gallant professionalism of our armed forces in carrying out Operation Sindoor. The BJD reiterates its firm, steadfast, and resolute support to our armed forces in taking whatever steps deemed necessary to safeguard the sovereignty of our nation and protect the lives of our citizens from terrorism. This was our President's statement, and the same was presented on the floor of the House.”

"We are all together in this fight against terrorism. All of us stand united for the country. There is no reason to panic right now," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a press conference, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the all-party meeting was attended by leaders such as Union Ministers JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other prominent leaders from all parties.