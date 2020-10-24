Oppn colluding with anti-India forces,says PM at Bihar poll rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that the opposition parties were working with anti-India forces and, if they came to power in Bihar , lawlessness and corruption would return to the state.

Speaking at a joint public meeting with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Modi said the Opposition was planning to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and asked the people to support candidates of the National Democratic Alliance for development of the state.

“They (Opposition) want to make India weak, and they support those who want to make India weak. We had removed Article 370, but now they are saying they will bring it back. Even after saying such things, does the Opposition believe that people of Bihar will give them votes? Is it not an insult to the people of Bihar?" said PM Modi at his first public meeting in Sasaram in the run-up to the assembly polls.

Modi said the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government deliberately stopped development work in Bihar for 10 years.

“They (Opposition) can take help from anyone, but people of Bihar will never support these people. They have looted Bihar, stopped development work for 10 years. We all know that for 18 months, Nitish Kumar worked with them, but he realized that he will not be able to work for development of Bihar and for the people of the state."

Modi said that people from Bihar have always been at the forefront, fighting for India’s development, and soldiers who gave up their lives in Galwan to protect the pride of the Indian tricolour and those martyred in Pulwama were from the state.

“It is important for the development of Bihar that NDA returns to power under chief minister Nitish Kumar. It is important to make India self reliant, it is important to support NDA to make Bihar self-reliant. The Opposition has never cared for the people of Bihar and they only want to work for their own benefit."

PM Modi will hold three public rallies in Bihar on the first day of his campaign for the assembly elections.

Modi further alleged that Opposition parties had opposed the induction of Rafale aircraft and the PM Kisan programme of the union government, which works for the benefit of farmers. Now, they are opposed to the agricultural reforms because they always supported middlemen and corruption, he added. “People of the country and Bihar know that they want to protect middlemen."

