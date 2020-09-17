Oppn parties seek details from Centre on border standoff

“Opposition parties have demanded a detailed statement and details of the steps taken by the Union government since April when the border problems with China first started. We want to know what happened in Galwan, how many Indian soldiers were martyred, how many Chinese soldiers died in the clash and what are the steps taken by the government both diplomatically and otherwise to safeguard the interest of the country. Since PM Modi has said at the beginning of the that monsoon session that the stand-off is a sensitive issue and everyone should stand with the soldiers, we expect that PM Modi will speak on the issue in Parliament," said a regional party leader who attended the meeting.