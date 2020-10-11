Opposing new farm bills is akin to supporting middlemen, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said those involved in corruption and pillaging national resources for ages are the ones opposing recent agricultural reforms which is the same as supporting middlemen and commission agents.

Speaking at the launch of distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' (ownership) scheme via video conferencing, Modi said critics of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's move to transform lives of farmers, labourers, and the financially weaker, support the corrupt.

"Those who are troubled by the reforms announced by the union government in the agricultural sector are not worried about farmers or the welfare of villages, they are only worried about middlemen and commission agents. It is for the benefit of middlemen and commission agents that these people are opposed to agricultural reforms carried out by the union government," said PM Modi on Sunday.

Without naming any party, Modi said people of the country have started to identify those who are do not work for the benefit of poor, villages, farmers and labourers.

Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, Shirmani Akali Dal (SAD), among others, have continued to oppose The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and parts of western Uttar Pradesh have also opposed the bills.

“The Opposition did not increase the minimum support price of agricultural produce to 1.5 times, they are troubled by direct transfer of money into the accounts of farmers, they had even opposed the neem coating or urea. People have decided to become self reliant and make the country self reliant. People of the country have identified those who are working for middlemen and commission agents," the PM added.

Modi said the launch of SVAMITVA scheme was historic because it would allow one lakh people to download property cards through an SMS link sent to their mobile phones, which would be followed by physical distribution of property cards by respective state governments. It is expected that the scheme would enable villagers to use property as an asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

“I am confident that Swamitva Yojana will become a big medium of solving disputes in the villages...," PM Modi said.

He said the scheme will also allow better implementation of developmental programmes meant for villages.

PTI contributed to the story.

