Opposition backs India's position on Russia-Ukraine war: Rahul Gandhi in Belgium

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday backed the position of the Government of India on the Russia-Ukraine war and emphasized on the relationship with India. The remarks came in Belgium, as Rahul Gandhi is on a week-long Europe tour. He mentioned that in the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Opposition in India agrees with the government's current position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I think the Opposition, by and large, would agree with India's current position on the conflict (between Russia and Ukraine). We have a relationship with Russia. I don't think the Opposition would have a different position than what the Government is currently proposing," Rahul Gandhi said.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first foreign trip after the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership following the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the ‘Modi-surname’ remark. The Europe trip comes at a time when New Delhi is hosting the G20 Summit and heads of all major states are arriving in India's capital for the G20 summit on 9 and 10 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I think the G 20 is an important conversation. It is a good thing that India is hosting it. Of course, there are issues in India that we raise but the framing - that are they giving them a free pass - is not exactly correct," Rahul Gandhi said about the summit.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi met the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels. He attended a round table with MEPs in the European Parliament, co-hosted by MEP Alviina Almetsa (Shadow Rapporteur on EU-India Relationship) and MEP Pierre Larrouturou (portfolios within Parliamentary budget, climate & employment generation).

To visit France and Norway Rahul Gandhi plans to visit France and address the students at a university in Paris on 8 September. As per the reports, he will also participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on 9 September. He is also scheduled to visit Norway and meet with the Indian diaspora on 10 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The events are organized by Indian Overseas Congress and during the visits, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda is also accompanying Rahul Gandhi.