‘Oppn bloc calling itself BHARAT might…’: Shashi Tharoor's sarcastic jibe at PM Modi govt2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:17 PM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sarcastically suggests that the opposition bloc could call itself the ‘Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT)’ in response to the India-Bharat naming controversy.
Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, is famous for his witty opposition and impeccable knowledge of English words, on Wednesday took a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the India-Bharat naming row, saying the opposition bloc could call itself the "Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT)" and then perhaps the ruling party might stop the "fatuous game of changing names".
The Congress is a constituent of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Shashi Tharoor's response to the mention of Bharat in official invites seems to be a sarcastic comment on the Opposition bloc naming themselves INDIA, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had on X said, "Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA (alliance) parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT. Jeetega INDIA!"
Tharoor on Tuesday had said while there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', he hopes the government will not be so "foolish" to completely dispense with 'India' which has "incalculable brand value".