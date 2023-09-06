Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sarcastically suggests that the opposition bloc could call itself the ‘Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT)’ in response to the India-Bharat naming controversy.

Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, is famous for his witty opposition and impeccable knowledge of English words, on Wednesday took a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the India-Bharat naming row, saying the opposition bloc could call itself the "Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT)" and then perhaps the ruling party might stop the "fatuous game of changing names". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His remarks came after invitations for a G20 dinner sent out by President Droupadi Murmu, describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India', triggered a massive furore on Tuesday with the opposition alleging that the Modi government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.

Notably, on Wednesday, the invite from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for G20 Summit was also published, wherein he was referred to as ‘Prime Minister of Bharat’, instead of Prime Minister of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress MP also claimed it was Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah who had objected to the name 'India' since it implied that "our country was the successor state to the British Raj and Pakistan a seceding state".

Tharoor said, "While the subject is live, let's recall that it was Jinnah who objected to the name 'India' since it implied that our country was the successor state to the British Raj and Pakistan a seceding state. As with CAA, the BJP govt keeps supporting Jinnah's view!"

In a post on X (former Twitter), Tharoor said, “We could of course call ourselves the Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT). Then perhaps the ruling party might stop this fatuous game of changing names." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress is a constituent of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Shashi Tharoor's response to the mention of Bharat in official invites seems to be a sarcastic comment on the Opposition bloc naming themselves INDIA, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had on X said, "Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA (alliance) parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT. Jeetega INDIA!"

Tharoor on Tuesday had said while there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', he hopes the government will not be so "foolish" to completely dispense with 'India' which has "incalculable brand value". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}