Opposition boycotts Lok Sabha over farm bills: Top developments

NEW DELHI : The Opposition parties led by Congress have boycotted the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, in protest over the farm bills and also the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs.

Walking out of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today, a number of opposition members want the Modi government to meet their three key demands, including a "request" to revoke the suspension of eight members.

Here are the top developments that happened in parliament today:

1) The Opposition party MPs, including Congress' Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and NCP's Supriya Sule held a meeting in Parliament premises after shaming the Lok Sabha with boycott for today.

2) Congress walked out of the Rajya Sabha along with the members of the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and the Left. Hours after leaving the Upper House, the members walked out of the Lower House too along with the BSP and the TRS.

3) Speaking about the uproar in the parliament, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Ruckus and violence in RajyaSabha during passage of two farm bills will go down as shameful stain on functioning of Parliament.

4) Meanwhile, amid high drama in the parliament today, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad spelt out three demands centred on ensuring the minimum support price (MSP) is not weakened, along with the "request" to revoke the suspension of the eight Rajya Sabha members.

5) Firstly, Azad stated that the government should bring a bill, which ensures private players do not procure food grains below a MSP fixed by the Centre. The second demand was that the MSP be based on the MS Swaminathan committee report recommendations. The third demand of the opposition was that the government, or the Food Corporation of India, should ensure that crops are procured from farmers at the fixed MSP.

6) Speaking to the media, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We will consider revoking suspension only after the suspended Rajya Sabha members apologise for their behaviour."

7) Earlier today, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh went to the lawn of the parliament complex to give tea to the protesting MPs. PM Modi hailed Harivansh Singh and wrote, “To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji."

