Opposition disarray could benefit BJP in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls

NEW DELHI : The opposition parties in Gujarat are in disarray ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections as internal feuds in Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has made the contest easy for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The political fight over Rajya Sabha elections has intensified in Gujarat as Congress has shifted its 65 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to different resorts in Rajasthan and Gujarat while rumblings have started in NCP.

The incumbent BJP has a comfortable lead over all the opposition parties with its 103 MLAs. Congress, with present tally at 65, is fast losing its MLAs. Senior Congress leaders said that fearing a couple of more resignations before the election day, i.e. 19 June, the MLAs have been taken to resorts.

"These are all allegations by Congress party to blame the state government ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. But this will not help because people of Gujarat have consistently rejected the Congress for the past 25 years. It is a fact that BJP has the most number of MLAs and we are confident of performing well in the Rajya Sabha polls," said a senior BJP leader based in Ahmedabad.

This is not the first time Congress is facing resignations before the Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat. During the Rajya Sabha election in March this year, 5 Congress MLAs resigned. Previously, during the 2017 Rajya Sabha elections, Congress lost 6 MLAs, including Shanker Sinh Vaghela, former chief minister of Gujarat.

Congress had given a tough fight to BJP, with one of its best performances in decades by winning 77 seats in the 2017 assembly elections. But now, the tally has been reduced to 65 MLAs because of dissent in the party. The exits have also ensured more by-elections in the state to fill up vacant assembly level seats.

Vaghela who had quit Congress along with five MLAs in 2017 -- to Join the NCP -- when senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was contesting, has been removed by the latter. The former Gujarat chief minister has now decided to launch his own party in Gujarat and contest all municipal elections, panchayat elections and assembly polls.

The latest events hint at Congress’ inability to keep not just its own house in order but also failing to keep like minded parties like Chotubhai Vasava led BTP on a common platform. According to senior Congress leaders the NCP MLA is unlikely to support them, independent legislator Jignesh Mevani could offer his support.

“Earlier, we had Chotu Vasava was on our side but he was upset over a bypoll contest and had been hard bargaining for a while. His party has two MLAs and at a time when we are losing our party MLAs, everything counts. There are factions in the party which not only hurt us but also eclipse our relations with like minded partners, like it happened in Vasava’s case," a senior Gujarat Congress leader said requesting anonymity.

The leader quoted above added that while there is no room for reconciliation with those who have already resigned, bringing down effective strength of the assembly at 172, the key focus for the party right now is to keep the current flock intact. At the current strength, only one out of the two candidates fielded by Congress can win the polls.

